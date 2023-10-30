No Excuses: Prioritizing Security For Mission-Critical Technology

making headlines daily, no company today can afford to neglect cybersecurity. But for those developing mission-critical technologies, ones where lives are on the line, protecting systems and data is more than just a priority. It’s an immense responsibility. Aerospace, defense, healthcare, transportation and other sectors operating complex, safety-dependent systems cannot afford to cut corners on security. Lives hang in the balance.
Unfortunately, the industries with the most to lose are often prime targets for cybercriminals and state-sponsored attackers. Intellectual property theft has hit, breaches at major aerospace companies have resulted in the leaking of sensitive design data worth billions of dollars. At the government level, cyber espionage is a constant threat, with state actors eager to shortcut the development of the latest radar, propulsion systems and other technologies.
But IP theft isn't the only risk. Disruption of operational systems can be just as devastating. Interference with aviation control networks poses catastrophic safety risks to pilots and passengers. Compromised medical devices and electronic health records management systems endanger patient health. Glitches in industrial control systems at manufacturing plants could cause dangerous malfunctions or accidents. When lives are on the line, cyber incidents can quickly go from costly to deadly.
Prioritizing security from the start through a DevSecOps approach to developing systems and software. This involves integrating security practices into the entire development lifecycle, from design through deployment and monitoring. Things like threat modeling, static analysis and penetration testing help build more secure systems from Day One.Rather than relying on a single defensive layer, use a matrix of controls at different levels. Endpoint protection, network monitoring, access controls and encryption all provide overlapping security.