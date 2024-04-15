No Evidence of Suicide or Self-Harm Linked to Semaglutide, Health Agencies Say

Health agencies in the U.S. and Europe say there’s no evidence that thoughts of suicide or self-harm are linked to the popular weight loss and diabetes drug semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. After a nine-month review, the European Medicines Agency concluded Friday that “the available evidence does not support a causal association” between GLP-1 receptor agonists, the drug class that includes semaglutide, and suicidal thoughts or actions.

A Nature Medicine study in January found that people taking semaglutide were up to 73% less likely to report suicidal thoughts than people taking other weight loss or diabetes medications. The study analyzed the medical records of nearly 1.6 million patients with Type 2 diabetes and more than 240,000 patients with obesity. One analysis in particular followed two groups, each with around 53,000 patients who had obesity or were overweight but had no history of suicidal thoughts.

