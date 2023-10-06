No charges filed in shooting death of Atlanta 'Cop City' protester

In a 31-page summary report, a special Georgia prosecutor said Manuel Paez Teran, 26, was shot and killed by officers after he fired a gun from his tent at theTeran, an Atlanta resident, fired four times and hit one trooper before other officers returned fire, fatally striking him, the report said.

Spears has previously said an autopsy commissioned by the family showed that Teran had his hands raised when he was shot and that he was hit 57 times. The announcement is the latest chapter in a two-year fight over an 85-acre (34.4 hectares) wooded site where the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is being built. The property was frequently occupied by scores of protesters, who have dubbed it "Cop City.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which conducted the probe with the special prosecutor, said in a statement that the use of deadly force "was objectively reasonable under the circumstances of this case. headtopics.com

