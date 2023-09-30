'No Arrows, No Tricks, No Gimmicks': Green Arrow Finally Beats One of the DC Universe’s Greatest Villains (Again)

Green Arrow takes on a powerful DC villain. In Green Arrow #4 by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, Oliver Queen has come face-to-face with Parallax, Green Lantern Hal Jordan's corrupted villainous form.

Thankfully, it's not really Oliver's friend, just a variant that's been hiding in the future. The villain tells Green Arrow that he has, or will at some point, ask for some of Parallax's temporal abilities to keep Oliver away from his family to prevent a disaster from occurring.

Green Arrow gets fed up with his pal's twisted doppelganger after Parallax shows Oliver a destroyed Star City to remind him of the bargain he struck. Oliver challenges Parallax to a fistfight for Green Arrow's freedom. Intrigued at the idea, Parallax removes his Power Ring and Oliver lays down his bow and arrows. Queen proceeds to soundly kick Parallax's ass, landing several punches on the villain and throwing him through several windows. Oliver even hits his enemy with a fork, throwing Parallax off his game just enough to easily make Oliver the winner of their fight.

Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Su Zhu apprehended in Singapore: BloombergThe co-founder of Three Arrows Capital Su Zhu was apprehended at an airport in Singapore while trying to travel out of the country on Friday afternoon.

