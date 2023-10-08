No. 9 USC avoids disaster, beats Arizona 43-41 in 3OT

USC needed three overtimes to escape the Wildcats with a 43-41 win to remain undefeated ahead of next week’s trip to Notre Dame. It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly.

With the score tied 28-28 in the final minute of regulation, USC’s MarShawn Lloyd reeled off a big run down to the Arizona 6-yard line. With 24 seconds remaining, all the Trojans had to do was center the ball and kick a chip shot field goal to escape with a win. They couldn’t do it.

USC inexplicably threw the ball on first down and the pass fell incomplete. On second down, there was a botched exchange between Caleb Williams and Lloyd and the ball ended up on the turf. Williams fell on it for a two-yard loss. With the clock ticking, USC scrambled to the line and ultimately called timeout with four seconds to go. Out came the field goal unit, and disaster struck. headtopics.com

Arizona opened with the ball in double-overtime and scored, but failed to convert the mandatory two-point conversion. After being pushed back by holding and false start penalties, Williams got the Trojans back into the end zone. Fittingly, USC’s two-point try failed as well.

That set up triple-overtime and its wacky, two-point conversions only format. USC converted its try with Williams tiptoeing down the sideline and into the end zone. USC finally sealed the win when its defensive line surged through the Arizona front and stopped DJ Williams in the backfield.Arizona was just the more focused team from the start. headtopics.com

USC’s defense has been leaky (to put it kindly) throughout Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the program, so this wasn’t a new scenario for Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. By halftime, Arizona’s lead was cut to 17-14 thanks to two Williams touchdowns — a four-yard run and a five-yard pass to Kyron Hudson with two seconds left in the half.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

‘It’s personal’: No. 9 USC and familiar faces host ArizonaFormer Wildcats Kyon Barrs, Dorian Singer and Christian Roland-Wallace will have key roles for the Trojans on Saturday night at the Coliseum

Source - Arizona QB Jayden de Laura unlikely to play vs. USC - ESPNArizona star quarterback Jayden de Laura will be a game-time decision against No. 9 USC Saturday night but he remains 'unlikely' to play, according to an ESPN source.

How to watch today\u0027s Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans game: Livestream options, starting time, moreThe USC Trojans have been unbeatable, but the Arizoa Wildcats could win the upset of Week 6.

Caleb Williams, USC football live updates vs. ArizonaFollow along for updates before, during and after the game for the latest news on USC football.

USC vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time and analysisBill Plaschke, an L.A.

Caleb Williams rallies USC in 43-41 triple overtime thriller against ArizonaCaleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California’s defense stopped…