No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon Matches Up Heisman Contenders

There won't be a Week 7 game with more on the line than No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12 ) hosting No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0) Saturday in a clash between top 10 teams.Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will take center stage. Penix enters the game with the best chance of winning the Heisman Trophy, at +200, according to Thursday's odds on BetMGM.

'They have a great deep passing attack, but I think Mike can also get rid of the ball when he has pressure on him. We had him hemmed up a couple of times last year, and we didn't finish. He did a good job of avoiding it and probably doesn't get enough credit for that.

Oregon vs Washington Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Washington Gets the DubCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies. Week 7 betting free pick and game analysis.

Oregon vs. Washington betting preview, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix Pac-12 showdownBig Noon Kickoff presents Bear Bet as betting expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz preview the best bets to be made as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies in CFB Week 7 and discuss the Pac-12 showdown between Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Historic clash and national spotlight await longtime rivals when No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 OregonWhenever the Ducks and Huskies meet, it always falls into the category of a “big” game, especially with such passionate fan bases. But Saturday's matchup between the two Top 10 teams might be the biggest yet, with the winner taking a clear step forward both in the Pac-12 race and the national conversation.

Historic clash and national spotlight await longtime rivals when No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon“It was pretty adamant that this was a serious game. This wasn’t a game like any other,” Ulofoshio said.