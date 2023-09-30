No. 4 Red Bank Catholic rallies for road victory at Seton Hall Prep

Sep. 30, 2023, 5:57 p.m.
Frankie Williams (1) of Red Bank Catholic has running room as he scrambles up field in the fourth quarter during the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B Championship football game between No. 4 Red Bank Catholic and No. 17 DePaul at MetLife Stadium in Secaucus, NJ on Friday, November 25, 2022.Joe Zedalis | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Quarterback Frankie Williams capped a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a four-yard run with 4:33 to play and No. 4 Red Bank Catholic extended its winning streak to four games with a 21-16 victory over Seton Hall Prep in West Orange Saturday.
The difference in the game were three stands by the Red Bank Catholic defense, which forced Seton Hall Prep to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.