No. 24 Louisville beats No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20, with Jawhar Jordan running for 143 yards, 2 TDs

Louisville, at 6-0 off to its best start in 10 years, pulled away in a signature victory for first-year coach and former Cardinals great Jeff Brohm before a stadium-record 59,081. Norte Dame (5-2) lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to 2017.

The Fighting Irish converted Cam Hart's fumble recovery into a 10-7 lead on Spencer Schrader's 53-yard field goal midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals answered with Brock Travelstead's 44-yarder. Jordan took over from there with explosive runs.

Jordan appeared to hit the hole even faster on his second scoring run early in the fourth, going virtually untouched to make it 24-13. Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs and Travelstead added his third field goal from 45 yards for the 17-point cushion. He followed with a 35-yarder late in the fourth to seal it. Many of those fans rushed the field at the final gun.

A week after being held to just 36 yards rushing without a TD at North Carolina State, Jordan carried 21 times to top his previous high of 135 yards earlier this season against Murray State. Jamari Thrash caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer on Louisville's first drive set up by Quincy Riley's interception of Sam Hartman's sideline pass. That ended the quarterback's impressive start of 14 touchdowns without a pick and set the tone for a difficult night for him and the Irish (5-2).

