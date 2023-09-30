No. 20 Ole Miss scores with 39 seconds left to beat No. 13 LSU 55-49

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris caught a 13-yard TD pass with 39 seconds left to give the No. 20 Rebels a 55-49 win over No. 13 LSU and likely end the Tigers' national title hopes. The Rebels trailed for much of the second half but got the ball back with a chance to win with 2:36 to go.

As LSU prepared for the passing game, Ole Miss ran the ball on the first five plays of the drive before QB Jaxson Dart hit Harris for a 24-yard gain on a play-action pass.

With LSU off-balance, Ole Miss then threw the ball on the final three plays of its drive as Harris darted between defenders to get into the end zone.

