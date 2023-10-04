The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Davis reminds him of former Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift, now with the Philadelphia Eagles. “He’s an exceptional back, as good a back I’ve seen in a long time,” said Smart. “This guy’s smooth, explosive. He pass protects really well. He protects the ball. He’s aggressive in the way he runs. It reminds me of Swift. He’s just a little bigger. But he has a lot of the same cuts. One-cut runner.
Stoops interrupted a question about Bowers at his weekly news conference Monday by saying “Whew!” Stoops then compared Bowers with former NFL standout Rob Gronkowski. Stoops was a defensive assistant coach at Arizona from 2004-09, overlapping Gronkowski’s time at the school from 2007-08. headtopics.com
“Wow. Absolute freak. Absolute freak,” Stoops said of Bowers. “And I mean that in the most complimentary way. What an incredible player. He’s selfless. You could tell he’s a complete player. He plays well without the football. He plays well with the football. He’s a team guy.