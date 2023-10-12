No. 19 Washington State looks to rebound from first loss hosting pesky Arizona

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert watches a field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

That makes this weekend a challenging matchup for Dickert and No. 19 Washington State hosting Arizona and looking to rebound after the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season last week.No. 23 Kansas looks to build on strong start against Oklahoma StateThe Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) were overwhelmed by UCLA’s defense in a 25-17 loss to the Bruins.

All three of Arizona’s losses are by seven points or less and two in overtime, which means the Wildcats are a pesky, improving team. And a concern for the Cougars. “When I look at our team, I don’t think there’s any reason, per se, that I could point to that says why we won or why we didn’t win,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. “We just have to make one more play than we made at the right time and we could be sitting here having a much different conversation and probably be the story of college football. headtopics.com

Arizona won’t be an easy opponent to get the pass game back on track. The Wildcats held USC’s Caleb Williams to 205 yards passing last week and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is the only passer to throw for more than 300 yards on the Wildcats this season.Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, leaving his return to the Palouse in doubt.

Before transferring to Arizona, de Laura spent two seasons at Washington State, throwing for more than 4,700 yards and 34 touchdowns in 16 games. When de Laura injured his ankle against Stanford, Noah Fifita replaced him and led the Wildcats on the game-winning drive. headtopics.com

