The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“We’re systematic on offense,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “Yeah, we like certain things against certain things, but should we be in a situation where we do get some kind of surprise look schematically, rules take over. We’re built on rules. If something shows up that we haven’t seen, trust your rules and go execute.

Miami is coming off a bye, which gave the Hurricanes time to rest and heal. The Yellow Jackets went through a week of tumult after the Bowling Green loss; Sherrer was co-coordinator with Andrew Thacker, who now coaches the safeties. headtopics.com

“The thing about that game is it will affect the rest of our season,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. “It’s our choice if it’s going to be good or bad. Is it going to affect us the right way or the wrong way?”Miami has scored at least 38 points in all four of its games this season — after having just one such game last season.

Read more:

AP »

No. 17 Miami gains reinforcements for Georgia Tech visitNo. 17 Miami gains reinforcements for Georgia Tech visit

No. 17 Miami set to open ACC play against Georgia TechNo. 17 Miami puts its unbeaten start to this season on the line against Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Miami has a shot at its third 5-0 start in the last 19 seasons plus gets an opportunity to open Atlantic Coast Conference play with a win after getting through its non-conference schedule unscathed. For Georgia Tech, bowl hopes might already be at stake. A defeat here would put the Yellow Jackets at four losses with North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia still on their schedule.

Pimax Crystal review: VR overkill for the most dedicated of PCVR enthusiastsRado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Inter Miami suffers bruising defeat with Lionel Messi absent again through injuryInter Miami suffered a chastening 4-1 defeat by Chicago Fire on Wednesday, with talisman Lionel Messi missing through injury yet again.

Georgia state Senate to start its own inquiry of troubled Fulton County jailA Georgia state Senate committee says it will start its own investigation of jail conditions in the state's most populous county, three months after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled its own inquiry of Fulton County jail conditions.