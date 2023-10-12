No. 17 Duke hosts instate ACC foe North Carolina State for the first time since 2013

Duke’s Jaquez Moore (9) carries the ball ahead of Notre Dame’s Thomas Harper (13) and DJ Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) leaves the field on crutches ahead of Jacob Monk (63) following a loss to Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils host the Wolfpack on Saturday night coming off an open date that gave them time to regroup from, which included quarterback Riley Leonard going down with a late ankle injury. The extra week gave Leonard time to heal, butIf Leonard doesn’t play against N.C. State, redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV will be set for his first career start.

“Henry’s a kid that we’ve got a ton of confidence in and we certainly believe in very strongly,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “So if that’s ultimately what has to happen, Henry will go out there and we know he’ll be ready to go.”in the Week 2 win against Lafayetteinstead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. headtopics.com

“I do expect him to grow and improve each week,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Obviously the challenge changes each week as well. But the game does slow down the more you play. I think that’s a real thing. His confidence is exceptional.”N.C.

The Blue Devils are also working to integrate Jaylen Coleman into the rotation after he missed time due to injury. N.C. State is third in the ACC and 16th nationally in run defense, allowing 97.0 yards on the ground per game. headtopics.com

Democrats sue North Carolina election officials over election bill championed by state GOPJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

North Carolina state agent won't face charges in fatal shooting of teen, prosecutor saysA prosecutor has determined that a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent was justified when he shot and killed a teenager accused of pointing a gun at him. News outlets report the Wake County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it would not pursue criminal charges against Agent Denzel Ward. He fatally shot 18-year-old Dayve Rafael-Sanchez in April outside an sporting goods store in Apex. The agent had tried to detain the teen after a shoplifting episode. Ward said he fired only

Report: Abortion declined significantly in North Carolina in first month after new restrictionsNorth Carolina appears to have had a significant decline in abortions performed in the first month after new restrictions approved by state legislators took effect, according to estimates released Wednesday by a research group.

Report: Abortion declined significantly in North Carolina in first month after new restrictionsA research group that supports abortion rights estimates North Carolina had a significant decline in abortions performed in the first month after new restrictions took effect July 1. The Guttmacher Institute released a monthly abortion study Wednesday looking at trends among the states. Data collected from a sample of abortion providers in North Carolina show a 31% decline from June to July. A new law approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto b

No. 17 Duke returns from Notre Dame loss to host instate ACC foe NC StateNo. 17 Duke returns to action after an open week to face North Carolina State on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 4-1 and coming off a last-second loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30. Duke is still unbeaten in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Wolfpack emerged from a bumpy opening month at 4-2 entering this game. N.C.