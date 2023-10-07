The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Receiver Tez Walker made his North Carolina debut two days after he was cleared to play by the NCAA following a long transfer-eligibility case, but the Tar Heels had plenty of offense even with his minimal contributions.

The Tar Heels used 14 plays to go 64 yards for Burnette’s 29-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession. Maye connected with tight end Bryson Nesbit in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to complete a nine-play, 77-yard march. headtopics.com

North Carolina has scored 30 or more points in its first five games for the second year in a row. The Tar Heels eclipsed the 600-yard mark with more than 12 minutes to play.The Tar Heels appeared on the verge of wearing out the Orange. North Carolina had 39 of the game’s first 48 plays. First downs were 15-1 in the Tar Heels’ favor at that point.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

North Carolina Radio Station Won’t Ban Met Opera Broadcasts After AllThe station, which had called the Met’s newer operas unsuitable because of their “difficult music” and “adult themes and harsh language,” reversed course.

What We Know About Tez Walker's Eligibility for North Carolina FootballLots of statements were issued today. Here's everything we know about the wideout's status.

Officers arrest North Carolina woman on warrant: Fairview Park Police BlotterGet real-time Northeast Ohio crime news, listen to police blotters updates and find out where your neighborhood ranks in our crime rate databases.

Officers arrest North Carolina woman on warrant: Fairview Park Police BlotterGet Cleveland & Ohio latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to lead economic development trip to TokyoNorth Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is traveling with state officials to Tokyo to promote global investment in the Tar Heel state. Cooper will lead a North Carolina delegation to the annual Southeastern United States/Japan Economic Development Conference from from Oct. 11-15. The Democratic governor says he plans to meet with Japanese business leaders to recruit new jobs to North Carolina. Charlotte is the host city for next year’s conference. Cooper says he'll remain in contact with his Cabinet Secretaries and continue to direct state business. But the state constitution would give the Republican lieutenant governor temporary authority to act in his stead.

Duke graduate student, San Diego native killed in North Carolina shooting'The best part of my job is telling stories that yearn to be told.'