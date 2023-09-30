No. 12 Alabama beats Mississippi State for 16th straight time, 40-17 in Starkville

Jalen Milroe was efficient at quarterback for No. 12 Alabama and the Crimson Tide scored touchdowns off two first-half interceptions in a 40-17 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page (0) after a short run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V.
Solis)2 of 13Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, confers with Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) after a Mississippi State touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)3 of 13Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is pursued by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)4 of 13Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is pressured by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) as he attempts to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)5 of 13Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Three Alabama Players to WatchTaking a look into three Alabama players to watch as Mississippi State football faces the Crimson Tide.