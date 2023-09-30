No. 12 Alabama beats Mississippi State for 16th straight time, 40-17 in Starkville

Jalen Milroe was efficient at quarterback for No. 12 Alabama and the Crimson Tide scored touchdowns off two first-half interceptions in a 40-17 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page (0) after a short run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, confers with Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) after a Mississippi State touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss.

