NJ woman who told tourist 'get the f--k out' claims ex-boss 'gaslit' her

‘Drunk’ woman fired after telling German tourists on NYC-bound train to ‘get the f–k out’ of USWild video shows ‘unruly’ airline passenger throw $6,000 in cash on tarmac after refusing to pay for upgrade, telling them to get out of the US, claims her ex-boss “gaslit” her and used her Christmas raffle gift card on a shopping spree.

“I’ve been contemplating making this video for two months, and I’m gonna do it,” she said in the video, obtained by the British tabloid. Pinnix claimed to have called customer service, which confirmed the order had been made and that the shoes were purchased for a size 9.5.Brianna Pinnix, 30, of New Jersey, hit headlines this week for accosting a group of German tourists on a NJ Transit train. She was fired from her job at Capital Rx for the alteraction.

When Pinnix confronted the boss, he reportedly told her she shouldn’t have access to work email as she was no longer employed there, insinuating she should have lost access to the gift. After sending a screenshot of the gift card to her former boss via text message, he told her to “use it,” she charged.A few months ago, in a now-deleted TikTok, she accused her former InterQuest Group boss of “gaslighting” her and using her $300 Nordstrom gift card to buy pants and two pairs of shoes. headtopics.com

Pinnix can be heard in the footage asking the men if they are German before aggressively demanding, “What did you say, tell me what you said.”After sending a screenshot of the gift card to her former boss via text message, he told her to “use it,” but it only had $8 on it.

Read more:

nypost »

'Drunk' NJ woman fired after telling German tourists on NYC-bound train to 'get the f--k out' of US'Drunk' woman chews out German tourists on NYC-bound train before telling them to leave country

Akron woman faces criminal charges for deadly drunk driving accidentA 48-year-old woman was killed in the accident.

Drunk woman who groped 13-year-old victim given shockingly light punishment by courtJade Berry had her sentence suspended pending her attendance of a rehabilitation program, during which she wears a 'sobriety' tag and be on the sex offenders registry for 10 years.

Long Island school bus driver fired for drinking while taking kids homeThird grade teacher arrested for allegedly being drunk on the job

18-year-old suspect in custody over random stabbing slaying of NYC activist: sourcesNYC man, 32, fatally stabbed by unhinged suspect was do-gooder activist and poet

Another Rikers detainee dies, marking 9th death in NYC correction custody this yearAnother Rikers detainee dies, marking 9th death in NYC correction custody this year