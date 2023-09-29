NJ Transit to replace canceled bus routes in Hudson, Essex counties

Bus service by two private carriers, Coach USA ONE and A&C, will end in October. NJ Transit will now provide service on those routes. The emergency stabilization plan includes creates six new NJ Transit bus routes and extends an existing NJ Transit bus route that will serve the same bus stops as the A&C and Coach bus lines.

The plan guarantees riders will have uninterrupted access to the bus service, NJ Transit officials said.

Read more:

njdotcom »

NJ Transit expects to announce decision on A&C Bus line ‘in next couple of days’“We concluded our assessment and are finalizing options to maximize service to customers,” said NJ Transit Director of Bus Operations Mike Kilcoyne.

NJ Transit takeover of private bus routes will bring relief to northern New Jersey commutersThe agency is setting up six new routes and extending an existing one to incorporate stops currently serviced by private bus companies.

Surrey retains English county championship title after Essex batting collapseSurrey has retained its English county championship title as Essex’s slim hopes ended after its batters collapsed against Northamptonshire.

Late Mallory Hudson goal lifts Palmyra field hockey to tight 1-0 victory over HersheyThe MPC Keystone Division game was a defensive battle from the start.

Santa Clarita Transit to suspend all commuter service on most local routes due to strikeThese are the routes affected by the strike.

Two Hudson businesses ignored orders to remediate properties, DEP says in new lawsuits|

.

The emergency stabilization plan includes creates six new NJ Transit bus routes and extends an existing NJ Transit bus route that will serve the same bus stops as the A&C and Coach bus lines. The plan guarantees riders will have uninterrupted access to the bus service, NJ Transit officials said.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.