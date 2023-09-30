NJ’s ‘Miss Liberty’ loses home while battling cancer

Sondra Fortunato, aka “Miss Liberty,” who was once the unofficial mascot of the New York football Giants, is fighting for her life. She has a big heart and a thing for Big Blue. She’s looking to complete a “Hail Mary.” Sondra Fortunato, aka “Miss Liberty,” who was once the unofficial cheerleader of the New York Giants, is fighting for her life — and to keep a roof over her head.
The blonde Jersey Shore fixture, a one-time Playboy playmate, has entertained scores of Jints fans over the past five decades but is now asking “anyone she’s ever made smile” for help. Fortunato has been rocked by cancer in her left eye. She was diagnosed in January.
"My eye is really nasty looking — it looks like a baseball," she told The Post, adding, "I can see, but it's painful." Fortunato also has been battling Bell's palsy since January, a condition that causes weakness on one side of the face. "I talk like Sylvester Stallone," she joked.
And she will soon have to vacate her five-acre Toms River home of 30 years, which recently was sold at a sheriff’s auction.