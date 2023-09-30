NJ’s ‘Miss Liberty’ loses home while battling cancer

Sondra Fortunato, aka “Miss Liberty,” who was once the unofficial mascot of the New York football Giants, is fighting for her life. She has a big heart and a thing for Big Blue. She’s looking to complete a “Hail Mary.” Sondra Fortunato, aka “Miss Liberty,” who was once the unofficial cheerleader of the New York Giants, is fighting for her life — and to keep a roof over her head.

She has a big heart and a thing for Big Blue. She’s looking to complete a “Hail Mary.” Sondra Fortunato, aka “Miss Liberty,” who was once the unofficial cheerleader of the New York Giants, is fighting for her life — and to keep a roof over her head.

The blonde Jersey Shore fixture, a one-time Playboy playmate, has entertained scores of Jints fans over the past five decades but is now asking “anyone she’s ever made smile” for help. Fortunato has been rocked by cancer in her left eye. She was diagnosed in January.

“My eye is really nasty looking — it looks like a baseball,” she told The Post, adding, “I can see, but it’s painful.” Fortunato also has been battling Bell’s palsy since January, a condition that causes weakness on one side of the face. “I talk like Sylvester Stallone,” she joked. headtopics.com

And she will soon have to vacate her five-acre Toms River home of 30 years, which recently was sold at a sheriff’s auction.

Read more:

nypost »

Connecticut Sun to host New York Liberty SundayThe New York Liberty will take on the Connecticut Sun. The teams meet for the eighth time this season.

Liberty players, coaches have Brooklyn on their minds after horrific NYC floodingThere was nothing that the Liberty could do to help as New York City — and Brooklyn — dealt with flooding Friday from the nearly eight inches of rain that fell.

How To Get Cyberpunk 2077’s New ‘Phantom Liberty’ Ending For The Main GameThere are many endings in Phantom Liberty, but only one takes you to a full, new ending for Cyberpunk 2077 itself. Here's how to get there.

The incredible Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are now 41% cheaper at AmazonGet the Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro and save 41% at Amazon right now.

How Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu became a deadly sharpshooterKelly Sopak doesn’t know what happened to the extra Miramonte High School gym key. It could still sit on Sabrina Ionescu’s keyring, he said jokingly.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Line MovementWNBA line and odds movement for New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun on Sep 29, 2023.