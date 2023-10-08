NJ Hospital Association: The health care industry facing significant challenges | Opinion

Safe, reliable healthcare is a foundational component in New Jersey, and hospitals are the cornerstone of this health care system. But it’s time for leaders in our state to acknowledge that this nationally recognized care comes at a cost.
But it’s time for leaders in our state to acknowledge that this nationally recognized care comes at a cost, and our hospitals need more support than ever before. This includes investing in our nursing staff, increasing funding to support our operations, expanding critical pipelines and programs, and strengthening workforce diversity to enhance health care delivery across our communities.
Hospital leaders have been working tirelessly to ensure they have appropriate staff to meet their unique clinical settings and appropriately address the needs of patients. Although every hospital in New Jersey is operating with staff vacancies, our facilities continue to accept patients and provide nationally recognized and essential medical care.
Safe staffing is a collaborative process that can only be successful when leaders are empowered with the ability to remain flexible and responsive to the needs of its patients and staff.We also need support to fast-track tangible solutions to help retain our current workforce while building a pipeline of future nurses.