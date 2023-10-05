NJ family slain in possible murder-suicide grins in heartbreaking photo

Dad is ‘dead inside’ after finding bodies of his young kids and estranged wife in murder-suicideWoman tied to suspect in murders of Illinois family of four is found dead– as a stunned neighbor recalled the moment she realized the “sweet” couple’s daughter failed to show up for the school bus ahead of the tragic discovery.
The bodies of Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and his wife Sonal Parihar, 42, were found alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in their Plainsboro home on Wednesday afternoon. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide – and have hinted that the family’s deaths may have been a murder-suicide, CBS News reported.
Just about 18 months before their deaths, Pratap Singh shared a Facebook photo of the family grinning and covered in bright colors in celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi. A few months later, the father of two was pictured alongside other Plainsboro parents at a PTA meeting for one of his children’s elementary schools.Tej Pratap Singh (left) and Sonal Parihar pictured with their two young children 18 months before all four died in a possible murder-suicide. headtopics.com
