NJ congressional hopeful sues over ‘so help me God’ petition pledge

A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation 'so help me God.' James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey.

A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation 'so help me God.' James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey. NEW JERSEY SUPREME COURT TO RULE WHETHER ATLANTIC CITY CASINO CAN GET INSURANCE PAYOUTS FOR PANDEMIC LOSSES The Bergen County resident filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court against Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who also is the state's lieutenant governor. It seeks an injunction preventing the state from requiring candidates to sign a petition including the religious oath. 'It’s an egregious violation of freedom of conscience, as well as our Constitution — to compel nontheists to take a religious oath,' said Annie Laurie Gaylor, the co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that promotes separation of church and state. 'This legal challenge seeks to put an end to this discriminatory and anachronistic practice.' 'GOLD BAR BOB' CHARGES NOT SURPRISING TO ANYONE: NJ MAYOR Tosone, who refuses to sign the document, claimed the requirement is preventing him from running for office. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office declined comment. Tosone said he contacted the state Division of Elections about the requirement and was told in November 2021 that the oath is required by state law. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The lawsuit claims Way has the authority to amend the petition form to enable nonbelievers to run for office and assert the truthfulness of their submitted information without having to 'violate their conscience.'

Read more:

FoxNews »

LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season'LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season' - RealGM Wiretap

A candidate sues New Jersey over its 'so help me God' pledge on a nominating petitionA New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year is suing the state over one of its requirements. He takes issue with candidates having to sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.” James Tosone is seeking office as a Libertarian. Tosone identifies as a nontheist and says he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey. He has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Way also is the state’s lieutenant governor. The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing the state from requiring candidates to sign a petition including the religious oath.

With an audacious title and Bowen Yang playing God, ‘Dicks: The Musical’ dares to be gonzoYou don’t expect to see a movie named “Dicks: The Musical” on the marquee and neither did its makers.

With an audacious title and Bowen Yang playing God, ‘Dicks: The Musical’ dares to be gonzoYou don’t expect to see a movie named “Dicks: The Musical” on the marquee and neither did its makers.

God Goes Green: Feds Helping Colorado Churches Reduce Carbon FootprintThe Inflation Reduction Act has made it possible for houses of worship like the First Universalist Church of Denver to make renewable-energy improvements.

With an audacious title and Bowen Yang playing God, ‘Dicks: The Musical’ dares to be gonzoYou don’t expect to see a movie named “Dicks: The Musical” on the marquee and neither did its makers.