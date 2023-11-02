Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuit against Toyota in name of partnership

The lawsuit over intellectual property demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($133 million) was filed in Tokyo District Court in October 2021. Tokyo-based Nippon Steel said it is still suing Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that it alleges violates the patent.

The lawsuit against Toyota, Japan’s biggest automaker, was related to steel sheets used in electric vehicle motors and manufactured by Baosteel.

Toyota's profit in the latest quarter jumped nearly threefold from a year ago as vehicle sales grew around the world and a cheap yen boosted the Japanese automaker's overseas earnings. Toyota reported Wednesday 1.28 trillion yen, or $8.5 billion, in quarterly profit, up from 434 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales rose 24%.

