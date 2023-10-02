Nio's stock rises toward 5-day win streak as Q3 deliveries jump 75%

Shares of Nio Inc. rose Monday toward a fifth-straight gain, after the China-based electric-vehicle maker reported a big jump in deliveries for both September and the third quarter, amid the launch of its new EC6 coupe SUV.Nio’s stock NIO, +1.46% rose 0.8% in premarket trading. It has climbed 10% over the past four sessions, after closing at a 3 1/2-month low on Sept. 25.
Fellow EV makers Li Auto Inc. LI, +3.24% and XPeng Inc. XPEV, +6.62% also reported big increases in deliveries.
The company said over the weekend that it delivered 15,641 vehicles in September, up 43.8% from a year ago. The deliveries included 11,504 smart electric sport-utility vehicles and 4,137 sedans.
For the third quarter, the 55,432 EVs delivered were 75.4% more than last year.
The company said deliveries of the EC6 smart electric coupe SUV started on Sept. 15.
Nio’s stock has lost 6.7% over the past three months through Friday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI has declined 3.2% and the S&P 500 index SPX has slipped 3.7%.
Also over the weekend, Li Auto said it delivered a monthly record 36,060 vehicles in September, representing a 212.7% increase from the same month a year ago. For the third quarter, deliveries were up nearly four-fold (up 296.3%) from a year ago to 105,108 vehicles.
The company said it also became China’s first new-energy automaker to reach the delivery milestone of 500,000.Xpeng’s stock advanced 0.9% toward a fourth-straight gain, after the EV maker said it delivered 15,310 vehicles in September, up 81% from a year ago. For the third quarter, deliveries hiked up 72% to 40,008 EVs, as production capacity of the G6 model “expanded significantly.”
Separately, BYD Co. BYDDY, +1.73% 002594, -0.48% reported Monday deliveries of 144,179 battery-electric vehicles in September, up 50% from a year ago, while plug-in hybrid vehicle deliveries increased 30% to 135,118.
Li Auto’s stock has gained 1.6% over the past three months, while XPeng shares have soared 36.8% and Boyd’s U.S.-listed stock has given up 3.5%.