Nio expands battery swap partnerships to gain edge in EV infrastructure

Since November, Nio has partnered with at least four Chinese automakers — Changan, Geely, Chery and JAC — for developing battery swap standards and expanding the network in China. Nio has installed more than 2,300 battery swap stations but said less than a fifth currently are breaking even. The company’s investment in battery swap stations is about two years ahead of market demand, CEO William Li said at an event last month here Nio announced a partnership with battery giant CATL .

All these efforts are aimed at alleviating consumers' anxiety about driving range.

