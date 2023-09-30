Nintendo Switch Users Warned About New Game Causing Issues for Consoles

Nintendo Switch users may want to avoid playing one particular game. It's unclear why this is happening, but players are reporting that the game is causing image persistence issues.

If you're not familiar with what this is, it's the LCD and plasma display equivalent of screen burn-in, however, unlike screen burn, the effect is typically temporary.

Right now, it's not entirely clear if this is a software or a hardware issue, but there's been an increasing number of reports lately and all have cited F-Zero 99, suggesting it's the game that's, at the very least, triggering the problem. Thankfully, many of the reports have confirmed that the issue has either gone away upon restarting the console, starting up a new application, or just disappeared over time.

A phantom race car has burned into my switch’s screen after playing F-Zero 99 by u/BigCballer in Switch At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this issue. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

