Nintendo Releases Remake of Super Mario RPG on Switch

Nintendo may have a conflicted relationship with its history, but if there’s one thing the company loves, it’s selling you classic games over and over again. I’ve honestly lost count of the number of platforms on which I own games like Super Metroid and Super Mario Bros. 3. That lack of attention from Nintendo is part of what makes Super Mario RPG such a curiosity — and its new remake on the Switch such a welcome sight.

In 1996, Nintendo teamed up with Final Fantasy maker Square Enix (then known as Squaresoft) to craft a roleplaying game set in the Mushroom Kingdom. Not only was this seemingly strange combination a hit, but it also spurred two separate Mario RPG franchises. Mario RPG was both beloved and influential — and yet, there are far fewer (official) ways to play it compared to its contemporaries. So here we are, in a year bursting with remakes and rereleases, with a long-overdue freshening up of Super Mario RPG. It doesn’t add much new, aside from adorable visuals that update the original’s pseudo-3D look for the Switc

United States Headlines Read more: VERGE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: Nintendo Announces Remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars for Nintendo Switch Nintendo has announced a remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars for the Nintendo Switch . The game is a complete rebuild of the original turn-based RPG, featuring the same humor and gameplay. This is a rare first-party overhaul from Nintendo , making it a welcome surprise for fans.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Nintendo Indie World Showcase Reveals Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch Nintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams today, this one specifically being an Indie World Showcase, revealing what's coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Some of the major highlights include the reveal of Backpack Hero, Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Shante: Risky Revolution, and Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition coming to the console.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Discounted to $1.99This dirt cheap Nintendo Switch game is the best deal on the Nintendo eShop.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Sonic The Hedgehog Foam Dart Blaster Is Only $12 On SaleThe Zuru X-Shot Sonic The Hedgehog blaster is super fast and super cheap.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COLLİDER: Nintendo Announces Live-Action Adaptation of The Legend of Zelda Nintendo has finally ended its ban on making film adaptations of its games with the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Legend of Zelda, one of Nintendo 's iconic games, is now set to be adapted into a live-action film.

Source: Collider | Read more »

SCREENRANT: The Legend of Zelda Movie Confirmed by NintendoDue to high expectations, the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie must get several major franchise aspects right to avoid disaster.

Source: screenrant | Read more »