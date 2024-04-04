Nintendo Highlights Importance of Culturalization and DEI Awareness in Job Listing

Nintendo of America has highlighted the importance of “culturalization” and DEI awareness in a job listing for a localization production specialist position based in Redmond, Washington. The job description, posted on Nintendo of America’s career page, outlines various responsibilities for the role, with a notable emphasis on the candidate’s “awareness of culturalization- and DE&I related topics.

” This requirement is listed as one of the 18 bullet points under the localization duties section of the position. Localization in video games is the process of taking games typically published in Japanese and translating it into English for a western audience. It has become a hot topic of debate as progressive leftist localizers often change the original game’s text to suit their personal worldviews, a trend Nintendo is likely to continue by focusing on DEI in its job description

Nintendo Culturalization DEI Job Listing Localization Video Games

