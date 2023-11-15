Nintendo Announces Remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced a remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars for the Nintendo Switch. The game is a complete rebuild of the original turn-based RPG, featuring the same humor and gameplay. This is a rare first-party overhaul from Nintendo, making it a welcome surprise for fans.

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Nintendo Indie World Showcase Reveals Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch Nintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams today, this one specifically being an Indie World Showcase, revealing what's coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Some of the major highlights include the reveal of Backpack Hero, Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Shante: Risky Revolution, and Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition coming to the console.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Sonic The Hedgehog Foam Dart Blaster Is Only $12 On SaleThe Zuru X-Shot Sonic The Hedgehog blaster is super fast and super cheap.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COLLİDER: Nintendo Announces Live-Action Adaptation of The Legend of Zelda Nintendo has finally ended its ban on making film adaptations of its games with the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Legend of Zelda, one of Nintendo 's iconic games, is now set to be adapted into a live-action film.

Source: Collider | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers for Home Console ExperienceDiscover the best Nintendo Switch controllers that enhance the home console experience. Whether you prefer fast shooters or narrative-driven games, there's a gamepad for you.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

SCREENRANT: The Legend of Zelda Movie Confirmed by NintendoDue to high expectations, the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie must get several major franchise aspects right to avoid disaster.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

BGR: 25 Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2023Check out our list of the 25 best games on the Nintendo Switch in 2023, including Luigi's Mansion 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Source: BGR | Read more »