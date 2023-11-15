Nintendo Announces Live-Action Adaptation of The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo has announced that a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in development. The game, which was first released in 1986, became a phenomenon and sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide. The success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie has assured that there will be sequels and spinoffs for years to come.

