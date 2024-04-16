Nintendo Announces Indie World Showcase for This Week

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding an Indie World Showcase this week. The digital event will take place on Wednesday, April 17th at 7 a.m. PT and will feature"roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024." As is usually the case with these events, Nintendo has not offered any details about what to expect.

Hollow Knight: Silksong It's possible that tomorrow's Indie World presentation could see an announcement for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The long-awaited sequel was supposed to release last year, and it's been a long time since there have been any updates from developer Team Cherry. However, there have been a lot of hints that the game's release is coming soon.

