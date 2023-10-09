Nine Americans Killed in Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and Analysis

The attack on Israel could again shake up the House speaker race. Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), though no longer speaker, held a press conference on Monday saying how the U.S. should respond and emphasized his strong ties to the country.

Last week, he said he wasn't interested. McCarthy also took jabs at President Biden, saying he is wrong to consider climate change a bigger threat than terrorism and border security, and that the crisis demanded a forceful response. “To the president, turn off the barbeque and speak to the American people,” he said. “Be the leader the world is looking for.

Read more:

WSJ »

Nine Americans killed in Hamas attacks on Israel: State DepartmentNine Americans have been killed in the violence in Israel and more may be missing after Hamas attacked from Gaza over the weekend, the State Department…

Israel Hamas attack: Death toll of Americans up to nineMike Brest is a defense reporter at the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the defense beat, he spent two years covering breaking news for the Examiner, and he worked at the Daily Caller in a similar capacity before that. Mike graduated from American University and is originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Nine Americans Killed in Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and AnalysisFighting raged on the conflict's third day as Israel sought to expel Hamas intruders and unleashed a second night of intense bombardment of Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Nine Americans Killed in ConflictFighting raged on the conflict's third day as Israel sought to expel Hamas intruders and unleashed a second night of intense bombardment of Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Nine Americans Killed in ConflictFighting raged on the conflict's third day as Israel sought to expel Hamas intruders and unleashed a second night of intense bombardment of Gaza.

Nine Americans Killed in Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and AnalysisFighting raged on the conflict's third day as Israel sought to expel Hamas intruders and unleashed a second night of intense bombardment of Gaza.