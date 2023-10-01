Nina Ahuja BScHons, MD, FRCSC, CHE

was born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, and raised on the property of a gold mine in the neighboring small town of South Porcupine. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Waterloo.

With a passion for teaching, Dr. Ahuja was a key contributor in establishing the Ophthalmology Residency Program at McMaster University, a program that began in 2005. Over the years, she has won numerous awards for excellence in teaching and for contributions to residency education including as past program director. She continues to be actively involved as president of the Association of Canadian University of Professors of Ophthalmology (ACUPO), a national examiner for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and academic division head for ophthalmology at McMaster University.

In addition to her roles in academia, Dr. Ahuja has held several leadership positions in hospital administration including Medical Staff Association president at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH), and member of the SJHH Medical Advisory Committee and SJHH Joint Board of Governors. She is presently a member of the board of directors at St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation.

Drawing from her experiences as a frontline healthcare provider, private practice owner, and physician leader in both academic and healthcare organizations, Dr. Ahuja foundedto promote and deliver physician-developed leadership curriculum with best practices relevant to the health system context. An advocate for wellness for healthcare professionals, she is a keynote speaker and author of the bestselling book

Stress in Medicine: Lessons Learned Through My Years as a Surgeon, from Med School to Residency, and Beyond​Dr. Ahuja is a happily married"bonus mom" and enjoys sketching, going for walks, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.