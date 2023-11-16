Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid: More Similar Than Ever

For years, the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate has centered on their differences. The two 7-footers dominated in their own ways: Jokic as the towering epicenter of the Denver Nuggets’ ball-movement offense; and Embiid as the dominating meteor around which the Philadelphia 76ers galaxy orbited. But now, after a new coaching hire, a James Harden trade, a leap by Tyrese Maxey and Denver’s proof-of-concept championship, Embiid and Jokic have more in common than ever.

Under Nick Nurse, the 76ers have revamped their offense. Former coach Doc Rivers ran a pick-and-roll and isolation-based system that was undeniably effective but ultimately had its limits.during training camp."It’s not so much of two guys having a ball. Doc is two guys, ball dominant. Nick Nurse is everybody play together. Everybody works with each other. Help, cuts, get your brother open shots. You can see the difference night and day." Nurse has pulled pages out of the Nuggets' playbook, remaking Philadelphia’s offense in the image of last postseason’s juggernaut. Like any sport, the NBA is a copycat leagu

United States Headlines Read more: REALGM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCPHİLADELPHİA: Pacers End Sixers' Winning Streak with 132-126 VictoryThe Indiana Pacers defeated the Philadelphia Sixers, ending their eight-game winning streak. Joel Embiid 's impressive performance was not enough to secure a victory for the Sixers. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin were the leading scorers for the Pacers. The Sixers will face the Celtics in their next game.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »

NYPOST: New Community in Florida Provides Mortgage-Free Smart Homes for Wounded VeteransA new community in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, is offering mortgage-free smart homes to 93 wounded and ailing veterans, Fallen First Responders, and Gold Star families. Joel Steinbach, a former US Navy intelligence specialist, shares his story of contracting a rare blood disease and his journey to recovery.

Source: nypost | Read more »

RUNNERSWORLD: Running Therapy Shown to Offer Similar Benefits to AntidepressantsA recent study compares running therapy to antidepressants and finds that a 16-week running program can provide similar benefits to these medications. Running also leads to other physical health improvements.

Source: runnersworld | Read more »

NBCPHİLADELPHİA: Pacers End Sixers' Winning Streak with 132-126 VictoryThe Indiana Pacers defeated the Philadelphia Sixers, ending their eight-game winning streak. Joel Embiid 's impressive performance was not enough to secure a victory for the Sixers. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin were the leading scorers for the Pacers. The Sixers will face the Celtics in their next game.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Underdog Soccer Team's Triumph Against All OddsA former player turned coach is hired to transform the worst soccer team ever into a competitive squad for an international tournament.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »