Nikki Haley soars past DeSantis in New Hampshire Republican primary: Poll

In a new USA TODAY/Boston Globe/Suffolk University survey, Haley shot to 19% among likely Republican primary voters, passing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who fell to 10%. Trump maintained his significant lead, amassing 49%.DeSantis has been considered the best-positioned Trump alternative throughout the campaign.

Every candidate other than Trump and Haley only reached single digits in the new survey out of the Granite State. As to whether the presidential nomination of Trump by the Republican Party is inevitable, the group of surveyed likely GOP voters were split 48% to 44%. Further, just under 40% said their minds could still be changed regarding whom they plan to vote for.

"This likely means more money, credibility, and interviews will find their way to Haley," Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos said of the results."More importantly, a case will be made for others to drop out now and back Haley's challenge to former President Donald Trump.

However, one thing he noted as worthy of consideration is that people who choose to switch their support may switch to Trump and not necessarily to Haley."Add in second-choice votes from all the other major candidates — even if they all endorsed Haley — and Trump sits above 55%," he explained. headtopics.com

A recent CNN poll indicated that Haley has the best chance of all Republican contenders to beat President Joe Biden, as the president faces backlash from inflation, the crisis at the southern border, and his age.

