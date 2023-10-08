Nikki Haley says 'there is no time to waste' in finding next Speaker

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley pushed the House to elect a speaker sooner rather than later.

Haley appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday, days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from his position as speaker. Now, the House of Representatives is left without a leader and thus incapable of holding a vote on its floor. Meanwhile, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) is the current speaker pro tempore as the acting replacement for McCarthy but is limited in his authority per the Constitution.

Haley expressed sympathy at the war between Israel and Hamas beginning Saturday. Hamas fired thousands of rockets and also sent dozens of fighters into Israel on Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday celebrating the annual cycle of the Torah scroll reading. The resulting death toll is roughly 200, while an increasing number of people in the area are being captured. headtopics.com

"Look at what happened in Israel. They waited for them to be distracted, and that’s when your enemies move in," Haley said."America needs to wake up. We need to put this negativity and division behind us, and we need to focus on national security for ourselves and for our friends and start thinking about what it’s going to take to get America strong again.

The former ambassador is facing off against former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former governor to New Jersey Chris Christie, former Texas representative Will Hurd, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Gov. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

PolitiFact - Nikki Haley’s claim that Joe Biden added 20 million ineligible people to Medicaid is wrongRepublican presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticized President Joe Biden about entitlement program enrollment and cl

DeSantis brushes off 2024 polling, suggests Trump only leading because ‘people have not made a decision’Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News Digital that 'half the electorate is up for grabs,' shaking off recent polling showing him trailing both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

'Welcome to Flatch' Canceled at Fox After 2 SeasonsThe comedy from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig lasted two seasons.

Rep. Boebert: 'Ditch' Motion to Vacate If Jordan Wins Speaker BidRep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., says she would be willing to repeal the rule that allows a single member to raise a motion to vacate the post of House Speaker if Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wins his bid for the position,

Rep. Kevin Hern gives cold shoulder to Fox debate, still undecided on speaker's raceRep. Kevin Hern said he's undecided on whether to launch a bid for House speaker but won't participate in a televised debate with two declared candidates next week, saying it's the wrong forum.

Republicans Push For Speaker Nomination Rule Change: ReportGOP lawmakers are pushing to raise the threshold of party support required for a Speaker nominee before allowing a floor vote, Politico reports