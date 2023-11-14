Nikki Haley's Comments on Social Media Regulation Spark Conservative Backlash

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's recent comments on requiring social media users to verify their identity online have sparked conservative backlash to a campaign that has steadily gained momentum in the GOP primary race. Haley's poll numbers and fundraising figures have increased in the wake of the first three primary debates to the point where she is rivaling Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for second place in some statewide polls.

An Emerson College poll of New Hampshire voters released Thursday showed Haley surging to second place at 18%, behind former President Donald Trump at 49% and ahead of DeSantis at 7%. RAMASWAMY PUSHES PETITION FOR MCDANIEL'S OUSTER AS RNC CHAIRWOMAN But her remarks on how she would regulate social media while president have given her rivals another chance to pounce. "When I get into office, the first thing we have to do ... social media companies they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they're pushing what they're pushing," Haley told Fox New

