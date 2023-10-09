Nikki Haley pulls in $11 million in third quarter following debate performances

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's presidential campaign raised over $11 million in the third quarter of 2023 and will report a significant amount of available cash as the Iowa Republican caucuses approach.
Across three entities, her campaign said Haley brought in the large sum, noting that her total funds raised since launching now top $26 million.Since her campaign began, more than 100,000 donors have contributed, with 40,000 new donors supporting Haley in the past three months alone.
"We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum," Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said. "Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it.
Haley's team plans to report having $11.6 million in cash on hand and has been particularly responsible when it comes to spending. The campaign pointed out that $9.1 million of this available cash can be used during the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) campaign recently announced a $15 million third-quarter haul, with $13.5 million in cash on hand.
Haley's third-quarter sum appears to be more than both her first- and second-quarter numbers. Filings show that in the first quarter of 2023, the former South Carolina governor's campaign garnered about $8.3 million across fundraising entities, although it was initially misreported by the campaign as $11 million. In the second quarter, she saw $7.3 million in donations.
In surveys on debate performances, Haley has polled highly among Republicans who watched the events. However, DeSantis was still seen as having performed best in each debate by a larger amount of voters. In the first debate, Ramaswamy was seen as the second-best performer, before Haley. But by the second debate, Haley had surpassed him.
