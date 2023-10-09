Nikki Haley pulls in $11 million in third quarter following debate performances

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's presidential campaign raised over $11 million in the third quarter of 2023 and will report a significant amount of available cash as the Iowa Republican caucuses approach.

Across three entities, her campaign said Haley brought in the large sum, noting that her total funds raised since launching now top $26 million.Since her campaign began, more than 100,000 donors have contributed, with 40,000 new donors supporting Haley in the past three months alone.

“We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said. “Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it. headtopics.com

Haley's team plans to report having $11.6 million in cash on hand and has been particularly responsible when it comes to spending. The campaign pointed out that $9.1 million of this available cash can be used during the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) campaign recently announced a $15 million third-quarter haul, with $13.5 million in cash on hand.

Haley's third-quarter sum appears to be more than both her first- and second-quarter numbers. Filings show that in the first quarter of 2023, the former South Carolina governor's campaign garnered about $8.3 million across fundraising entities, although it was initially misreported by the campaign as $11 million. In the second quarter, she saw $7.3 million in donations. headtopics.com

In surveys on debate performances, Haley has polled highly among Republicans who watched the events. However, DeSantis was still seen as having performed best in each debate by a larger amount of voters. In the first debate, Ramaswamy was seen as the second-best performer, before Haley. But by the second debate, Haley had surpassed him.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Nikki Haley says 'there is no time to waste' in finding next SpeakerJenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station.

Nikki Haley to House Republicans amid speaker turmoil: 'We need to get united'GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley urged House Republicans on Sunday to end the 'chaos' caused by ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker and quickly choose a new one.

Nikki Haley: Attack on Israel should be wake-up call for America“We don't need to wait for another 9/11,' Haley said.

Nikki Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for failing to blame Iran for Hamas attackSummer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Nikki Haley: Blinken 'Irresponsible' for Denying Impact of $6B PayoutThe Biden administration is gaslighting Americans in claiming it is 'disinformation' for Republicans to draw a direct line between the release of $6 billion to Iran with the Hamas attacks on Israel, according to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for AmericaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics