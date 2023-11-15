Nikki Haley Proposes Requiring Social Media Users to Verify Their Identities for National Security

Nikki Haley proposes requiring social media users to verify their identities over 'national security' concerns. Countering China requires decisive action, not talk and flattery — Here's how I'll do it as president. New Hampshire announced Wednesday that it will hold its Republican and Democratic presidential primaries on Jan. 23 — officially rejecting the demands of the Democratic National Committee and President Biden to forgo its first-in-the-nation status.

New Hampshire has been the first state to hold a primary election in every cycle since 1920 and state law requires it to stage the contest at least one week before any other. This past February under which South Carolina would hold the first primary on Feb. 3, 2024, New Hampshire and Nevada would follow three days later, Georgia would go one week after that, and Michigan would stage its primary two weeks later, on Feb. 27. The new calendar was created in response to demands by liberal activists for the DNC to hold early voting contests in states with more diverse populations than Iowa and New Hampshire

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: Nikki Haley's Campaign Books $10 Million Ad Campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire Nikki Haley 's presidential campaign announced it will be booking $10 million worth of television, radio and digital ads in Iowa and New Hampshire . The ad campaign is set to launch in December and will run through the Republican caucuses in Iowa and the New Hampshire primary. The campaign aims to solidify Haley's lead against Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire and improve her standing in Iowa.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

9NEWS: Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign to Invest $10 Million in Advertising Nikki Haley 's campaign plans to reserve $10 million in advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire , aiming to gain an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

10TV: Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign to Reserve $10 Million in Advertising Nikki Haley 's presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Source: 10TV | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley emerge as top contenders in GOP primaryFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are emerging as the top contenders in the GOP presidential primary campaign, with other candidates dropping out or fading away. DeSantis urged his campaign's finance committee to recruit donors from Sen. Tim Scott's operation, while Haley announced a $10 million ad campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire .

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Nikki Haley Faces Criticism for Proposing Social Media Verification for National SecurityRepublican presidential candidate Nikki Haley faces backlash after suggesting that all social media users should be verified in the name of national security . She argues that this measure would eliminate fake accounts and promote civility online.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Nikki Haley's Dangerous Idea Nikki Haley , the former South Carolina governor and Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, has managed to grab some momentum in the race for second place. However, she recently made a controversial statement regarding anti-Israel demonstrations and antisemitic rhetoric.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »