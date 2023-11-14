Nikki Haley Faces Backlash Over Proposal to Verify Social Media Users

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is facing criticism for her proposal to verify social media users by name for national security purposes. Critics argue that this policy would infringe on free speech rights.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's recent comments on requiring social media users to verify their identity online have sparked conservative backlash to a campaign that has steadily gained momentum in the GOP primary race.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley faces backlash after suggesting that all social media users should be verified in the name of national security. She argues that this measure would eliminate fake accounts and promote civility online.

Nikki Haley hits at Trump's electability: 'Drama and chaos follow him'

How Nikki Haley is trying to seize the moment and take out DeSantis

Nikki Haley's presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio, and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December.

Nikki Haley's campaign plans to reserve $10 million in advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire, aiming to gain an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

