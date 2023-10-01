Nikki Haley campaign fires back at Trump team’s ‘creepy and desperate’ birdcage gift

campaign Sunday that played off his mean-boy “birdbrain” moniker for her.

In the wee hours of the morning, Trump’s team left a birdcage and some bird food outside Haley’s hotel room in Iowa — amplifying Trump’s dis of the woman he appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017..

When asked for comment by The Post, Haley’s campaign voiced bewilderment at the ordeal. “This behavior is weird, creepy, and desperate from a former president feeling the pressure,” Betsy Ankney, Haley’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “It’s more proof that it’s time to leave the drama behind. America is better than this. Let’s go.”

Haley posted an image of the snide keepsake to X, formerly Twitter. “After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…” Haley wrote. Nikki Haley has largely steered clear of fights with her onetime boss.The 2024 GOP aspirant posted an image of the backhanded gift to social media.Donald Trump typically unleashes his wrath on those who attack him or threaten his political standing.

Nikki Haley has largely steered clear of fights with her onetime boss.The 2024 GOP aspirant posted an image of the backhanded gift to social media.Donald Trump typically unleashes his wrath on those who attack him or threaten his political standing.Trump turned up the snark at Haley days earlier on Truth Social.

“MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley,” Trump wrote in a. “Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It’s anyone’s guess how Trump came up with the “Birdbrain” jab. But it aligns with his years-long penchant for workshopping disparaging nicknames for political foes.

For example, Trump has called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron” and “DeSanctimonious,” among other broadsides. He