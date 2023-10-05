Nikki Haley bets 2024 GOP voters want to hear the hard truths about the economy

If there's anybody who can plausibly claim to be a main challenger to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary fight, it's Nikki Haley. And she's doing it by treating voters as grownups in dealing with the economy.

With 9% support in Iowa ahead of its Jan. 15 caucuses, Haley is third behind Trump and a crumbling Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). At 13% support in New Hampshire and 15% support in her home state of South Carolina, Haley has usurped second place from the flailing Florida governor.

By every common definition of the term, Haley has run the most fiscally conservative campaign of the 2024 GOP primary. And she has done so while directly targeting the Republicans responsible for the current state of the economy."The truth is that Biden didn't do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us too," Haley said. headtopics.com

"We are $31 trillion in debt, almost $32 trillion, and China owns 12% of our national debt. We are having to borrow money just to make our interest payments,” Haley said when I watched her speak to a packed barn in Rye, New Hampshire, back in May. “Now, it would be easy for me to just beat up on Biden for that. But I have always spoken hard truths. And I'm gonna do that with you today.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Nikki Haley jumps ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire pollDonald Trump is leading his Republican rivals in New Hampshire but new polling shows Nikki Haley has jumped ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nikki Haley soars past DeSantis in New Hampshire Republican primary: PollFormer United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is emerging as the preferred alternative to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, where the first Republican primaries occur.

| Nikki Haley’s Good Healthcare IdeaMedical malpractice reform can help reduce costs.

'90 Day Fiancé': Nikki Reveals the Shocking Way Justin Found Out She Is Trans (Exclusive)In ET's exclusive clip from the season 10 premiere of '90 Day Fiancé,' Nikki reveals the shocking way Justin found out she is a transsexual woman after two years of dating. Season 10 of '90 Day Fiancé' premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.\r



‘She Came to Me’ Review: A Sea of Troubles (the Romantic Kind)A love-triangle comedy from Rebecca Miller, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway, gets an emotional boost from an unexpected source.

‘She Came to Me’ Review: Peter Dinklage Leads a Sly Ensemble ComedyMarisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway also star in a tart tale of everyday disorders that returns director Rebecca Miller to her personal velocity.