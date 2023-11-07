Nike CEO John Donahoe on the Importance of Sleep for Productivity

Nike CEO John Donahoe can't get seven hours of sleep every night, but says he has developed an alternate sleep hours cycle that works for him. Sleep science experts say a key for every individual is to sleep according to your unique circadian patterns, which smartwatches from the Apple Watch to Fitbit and apps such as “Circadian” can help accurately track.Nike CEO John Donahoe poses for a photograph during a visit to Nike European Logistics Campus in Laakdal, June 7, 2023.

For leaders in corporate America, sleep is often the rare luxury they don't have and can't buy. Success, especially early success, rarely comes without pulling some all-nighters, but among the market's most well-known leaders, there is recognition that burning the midnight oil is not a smart long-term strategy for productivity. "I've tried to sleep less, but even though I'm awake more hours, I get less don

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Slack CEO Lidiane Jones Will Replace Whitney Wolfe Herd as Bumble CEOThe dating-app founder who marketed her product toward women will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, the Slack chief executive

Source: WSJ | Read more »

NBCNEWYORK: Bumble founder and CEO to step down early next year, Slack CEO to succeed herBumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

CNBC: Bumble founder and CEO to step down early next year, Slack CEO to succeed herBumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd to step down

Source: CNBC | Read more »

REUTERS: Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement over sneaker technologyFootwear giant Nike (NKE.N) filed federal lawsuits on Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers (SKX.N), accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike 's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement over sneaker technology Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement over sneaker technology

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

FOXBUSİNESS: Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement Nike sued rival shoemakers New Balance and Skechers on Monday, accusing both companies of patent infringement for allegedly copying Nike -developed technology.

Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »