Nighttime curfew in Australia's Alice Springs may be unlawful, warns police union

A nighttime curfew imposed on Australia's Outback capital of Alice Springs to curb rising unrest may be unlawful, a local police union warned. Politicians in the troubled town introduced a two-week dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 27 and deployed dozens of additional police officers after a reported spike in crime. The town of 25,000 people has a large Indigenous population and persistent problems with underemployment, poverty and other social issues.

Critics say the curfew is another example of politicians wanting to appear tough on crime, while doing little to address underlying problems. Supporters argue it was needed a "circuit breaker" after up to 150 people were involved in a brawl at a local pub. But the Northern Territory Police Association has now warned the curfew may be illegal

