‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert — Halsey & Catherine O’Hara to Play Sally

The Nightmare Before Christmas has been on a haunting roll lately celebrating its 30th anniversary. In 2023 the Tim Burton produced animated Disney classic received a new 4K restoration, Funko Pops, toys, and a handful of stylish clothing lines.

The 30th Anniversary concert is taking place for three nights from October 27 to October 29. O’ Hara will be performing as Sally on the final night while popular musician Halsey will play the iconic Halloween Town resident for the first two shows. Along with O’Hara, Danny Elfman will be returning as Jack Skellington.

While the main plot of Nightmare Before Christmas focused on Jack’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas and his own self-worth, Sally has always acted as the central figure of this gothic tale. A monster not of her own making and someone who has longed to get out of the shadow of her abusive father. headtopics.com

Where’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Streaming? The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+, but the film has also returned to theaters this month as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. In addition, tickets for Nightmare Before Christmas’ anniversary concert are available now on the Hollywood Bowl’s website.

Read more:

Collider »

Halsey to Play Sally in 'Nightmare Before Christmas' at Hollywood BowlHalsey will play Sally the first two nights of 'Nightmare Before Christmas' production at the Hollywood Bowl, followed by Catherine O'Hara the third.

Catherine O’Hara To Reprise 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Role For ConcertCatherine O’Hara will reprise her “Sally” character from 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas for one of three 30th anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl just in time for Ha…

Catherine Debrunner sprints to 2023 Chicago Marathon victory with unofficial record in women's wheelchair raceNewcomer Catherine Debrunner won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon wheelchair race Sunday, beating defending champion and fierce competitor Susannah…

30 Years of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas at Hot TopicThe fandom fashion destination releases a new collection for the film's milestone.

New Christmas Horror Movie Confirms This Actor Has Always Been A King Of HorrorThe upcoming Christmas slasher parody It's A Wonderful Knife includes the familiar face of this horror king under the mask of The Angel.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Gets 30th Anniversary Collection From BoxLunchBoxLunch is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nightmare Before Christmas with a new collection of apparel and collectibles.