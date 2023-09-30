‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary With RSVLTS Collection

The Pumpkin King’s celebrating Halloween in style. The clothing line features five brand-new designs, four button up t-shirts and one spooky bomber jacket. The first t-shirt design “There Goes My Zero” sees an army of Jack's trusty ghost dog Zero flying through the night sky.

Each Zero has a different facial expression perfect for everyone no matter what mood you're in. The next design “Your Worst Nightmare” has a black color scheme for Jack Skellington to take fans through some of the film’s most iconic shots and characters. For example there’s the moonlit hill and the Mayor getting ready for the annual Halloween festivities.

The third design of the collection, “Lil Jacks,” has a pattern of Jack’s floating heads with a handful of different facial experiences or variants like his Jack-o-lantern head. The final t-shirt design “Paint the Town Dead” acts as a map for Halloween Town and its surrounding area. Jack’s front gate, the twisted hill, and the trees featuring the different holidays can all be seen. Lastly the bomber jacket is reversible with Jack on one side and Zero on the other with a black cat. The button ups will be $70 while the jacket will be $80.

Collider

