Nightly Roundup: Protest against April McLaughlin; stolen cars recovered after DPS probe

From a court hearing related to a ‘House of Horrors’ in Chandler to cars that were seized as part of a DPS investigation involving the sale of stolen vehicles, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.A judge has issued a ruling in regards to a petition made by April McLaughlin to get some of her seized dogs back.

As the woman accused of abusing dozens of animals went to court to ask for some of the seized pets back, animal rights advocates staged a protest against the women outside of the courtroom.

DPS officials say they have made a number of arrests in connection with a scheme involving the sale of stolen vehicles.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Nightly Roundup: New candidate in U.S. Senate race; a detailed look inside the 'house of horrors'From a new Republican hopeful for the U.S. Senate to a shocking look inside a place some describe as a “house of horrors,” here's a look at some of our top stories.

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep SleepAn integrative optometrist lets us in on her sleep routine.

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish communityAs fighting escalates following Saturday's attack on Israel by Hamas militants , the Texas Department of Public Safety is warning residents to be on the lookout for threats against members of the Lone Star State's Jewish community. In a written statement, DPS officials said they're unaware of specific or credible threats.

Over $1m worth of stolen cars and drugs recovered as part of months-long DPS investigationDPS officials say they have made a number of arrests in connection with a scheme involving the sale of stolen vehicles.

DPS officials anticipate increased traffic this weekend with solar eclipse eventDPS give people tips on what to do if you are traveling to watch the eclipse.

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 11th)This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics