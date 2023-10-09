Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 9th)

SKIP TO CONTENTNightly News Full Broadcast (October 7th)18:25Lester Holt anchors from Tel Aviv with our team coverage of the war in Israel.

We have details on Israel ordering a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip, families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas and more on tonight’s broadcast.

When a full-time employee works a second full-time jobEmployers need to know that every employee they hire and retain will meet and exceed job expectations, regardless of their moonlighting.

How to Avoid Manipulation When Reading Coverage of Hamas Attacks on IsraelSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, National Review (News), and NBC News (Online) at AllSides.com.

Nightly Roundup: Apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix; several overnight car crashesTonight's top stories include a report of a son allegedly killing his father before taking his own life in Phoenix, and several crashes overnight killing at least 2 and injuring more than five people.

Nightly Roundup: Americans flee war in Israel; arrests made in newborn abuse caseFrom the latest on the war in Israel and a shocking incident of abuse involving a newborn in Arizona, here's a look at some of our top stories.