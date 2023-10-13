Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 12th)

SKIP TO CONTENTNightly News Full Broadcast (October 10th)17:38Lester Holt is on the ground in Israel as we continue our coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

We’ll have more details on Secretary of State Blinken’s meeting with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and new details about Hamas’ attack on the Supernova Music Festival.

Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 11th)

Israel Forms Emergency Unity Government to ‘Crush’ HamasSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Associated Press, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Nightly Roundup: Protest against April McLaughlin; stolen cars recovered after DPS probeFrom a court hearing related to a ‘House of Horrors’ in Chandler to cars that were seized as part of a DPS investigation involving the sale of stolen vehicles, here are some of our top stories.

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep SleepAn integrative optometrist lets us in on her sleep routine.

How big is the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing?Breaking news and the latest headlines on national news.

UFC Fight Night 230 commentary, broadcast plans set: Two former champions on callUFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will be part of the UFC Fight Night 230 commentary team.