Night Swim: A Horror Movie with an Unexplained Death Scene

Night Swim is a horror movie that features a shocking death scene that is never explained by the movie, even in the ending. The movie follows the Waller family who purchase a new home only to discover their pool is haunted. Despite its zany premise, Night Swim takes its story seriously, which received mixed reviews upon its release. The movie's unnecessarily complex lore and inconsistent plot were among the biggest issues.

The ending reveals a pattern of victims claimed by the pool, but this revelation doesn't track throughout the whole movie. The movie's villain trades one death for another life, forcing the heroes to confront their ethics

Night Swim Horror Movie Death Scene Waller Family Haunted Pool Mixed Reviews Complex Lore Inconsistent Plot Villain Ethics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Night Swim and Lisa Frankenstein Bring Some Extra Horror to PeacockIf you missed two of the year's earlier horror flicks, they're making their way to Peacock over the next few weeks.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

'Night Swim' Review — This Blumhouse Horror Is a WashEmma Kiely has been with Collider since 2021 and has been Horror Editor since July 2023. Emma has a degree in English and Film from University College Dublin. For a while, due to pandemic-induced existential dread, Emma thought she wanted to be a capital-G Girlboss so she got a Master&039;s Degree in Digital Marketing.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

FORM Unveils Smart Swim 2 Goggles To Help You Straighten Up And Swim RightI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

'Night Swim' Sets Streaming Release Date on PeacockKevin is a passionate news writer with years of experience covering a variety of topics ranging from pop culture to hard-hitting news content. As a film enthusiast first and foremost, with a passion for horror, science fiction, and historical epics, Kevin can easily engage in any topic relating to the industry.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Night Swim and Lisa Frankenstein Get Peacock Streaming DatesPeacock is adding more titles!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Night Swim & Lisa Frankenstein Get Peacock Streaming Release DatesThe 2024 horror movies Night Swim & Lisa Frankenstein have received their Peacock streaming dates, and you'll be able to stream them soon.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »