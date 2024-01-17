Night Moves: How Your Favorite Stars Get Ready to Paint the Town Red

She later joined Vogue, working at the brand for six years, starting as Beauty Writer before evolving into Senior Beauty Editor, overseeing the digital beauty and wellness sections. Valenti graduated with a liberal arts degree from Eugene Lang College, The New School for Liberal Arts, with a concentration on Culture and Media Studies and a minor in Journalism. Night Moves explores going out through the lens of beauty.

Here, discover how your favorite stars get ready to paint the town red, including what music they're playing to set the mood, the essentials decorating their vanity, and which must-have products are taking up precious real estate in their evening bag.I’m with a group of people who love to have a good time — and especially love to dance. I’m so enthusiastic on the dance floor. I can literally be seen all around the world dancing right next to the DJ. I love people who dance! It doesn’t matter if they can; it’s just the excitement. I love being in a room with people who love music and are passionate about sounds and communit





InStyle » / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.